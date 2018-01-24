Colorado Gov. says he's 'not going to cry' if Amazon doesn't put HQ2 in Denver

At least one governor of a state still in the running for Amazon's second headquarters is ambivalent about winning the final bid.

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper said he's "not going to cry" if Amazon chooses another of the 20 finalist metro areas over Denver, according to The Denver Post.

"There will be a sense of relief if they choose somewhere else, because there are a lot of challenges and lot of hard work we will be avoiding," Hickenlooper told the City Club of Denver on Tuesday, according to the Post.

His comments stand in stark contrast to the dozens of city and state officials eagerly vying for the company to set up shop.

Still, Hickenlooper said Colorado is "legitimately and sincerely" pursuing the opportunity and said he believes the prospect is still largely positive.

"I wouldn't pursue it if I didn't think it's the right thing," he said.

Amazon has said it will spend $5 billion wherever it finally builds, and will employ 50,000 people, which seems to be the sticking point for the Colorado governor. He expressed concern about making room for the additional employees in the already-crowded Denver area.

Google recently moved in to nearby Boulder with a 200,000 square foot campus.

Denver was promoted as an early favorite in the race for HQ2, but the bid didn't fare well in CNBC's analysis of top contenders.

