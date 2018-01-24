Thousands of anti-capitalist protestors marched through Swiss cities Tuesday evening, in order to protest against President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Flag-waving demonstrators were seen carrying anti-globalist and environmentalist placards such as, "No Trump, no coal, no gas, no fossil fuels" as they marched near Zurich's financial district.
Some protestors also broke through a security cordon in Davos — where protests are strictly forbidden — in order to demonstrate against WEF and the U.S. president.