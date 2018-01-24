What is Davos? 12:34 AM ET Tue, 23 Jan 2018 | 03:12

Soldiers and snipers can be seen patrolling the streets and security checks take place throughout the town — on its transport routes, outside its hotels and at the Forum's venues, most prominently, within the main Congress Center itself.

However, around 20 protestors broke through security to reach the Congress Center holding banners and shouting "Wipe out WEF." The demonstrators were peacefully disbanded by police, according to reports.

Alongside 1,000 police officers, more than 4,000 Swiss soldiers have reportedly been deployed to guard Davos. A no-fly zone is also in place over the Swiss town.

The municipality of Davos requires anyone wishing to host an event in the snow-clad ski resort to seek approval for a permit — or face a fine.

Swiss authorities had rejected permission for protestors to demonstrate against Trump in Davos because heavy snowfall had limited the space for demonstrations.