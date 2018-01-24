    ×

    Protesters break through security in Davos to march against Trump and the WEF

    • Police estimated that there were approximately 2,000 demonstrators in Zurich. Several hundred people also marched in public squares in Geneva, Lausanne and Fribourg
    • Flag-waving demonstrators were seen carrying anti-globalist and environmentalist placards such as, "No Trump, no coal, no gas, no fossil fuels" as they marched near Zurich's financial district
    • Some protestors also broke through a security cordon in Davos — where protests are strictly forbidden — in order to demonstrate against the WEF and Trump
    A flare is lit as people protest against the attendance of the US president to the upcoming Davos World Economic Forum, on January 23, 2018, in central Zurich.
    Thousands of anti-capitalist protestors marched through Swiss cities Tuesday evening, in order to protest against President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

    Flag-waving demonstrators were seen carrying anti-globalist and environmentalist placards such as, "No Trump, no coal, no gas, no fossil fuels" as they marched near Zurich's financial district.

    Some protestors also broke through a security cordon in Davos — where protests are strictly forbidden — in order to demonstrate against WEF and the U.S. president.

    Davos security

    People rally as they protest against the attendance of the US president to the upcoming Davos World Economic Forum, on January 23, 2018, in central Zurich.
    Trump is due arrive in Davos on Friday, where he is expected to deliver a much-anticipated speech to attendees at the event.

    Police estimated that there were approximately 2,000 demonstrators in Zurich, according to Reuters. Several hundred people also marched in public squares in Geneva, Lausanne and Fribourg.

    Security is conspicuous in Davos and its meant to be, as the Swiss Alpine town hosts an annual meeting of global business and political leaders.

    What is Davos?
    Soldiers and snipers can be seen patrolling the streets and security checks take place throughout the town — on its transport routes, outside its hotels and at the Forum's venues, most prominently, within the main Congress Center itself.

    However, around 20 protestors broke through security to reach the Congress Center holding banners and shouting "Wipe out WEF." The demonstrators were peacefully disbanded by police, according to reports.

    Alongside 1,000 police officers, more than 4,000 Swiss soldiers have reportedly been deployed to guard Davos. A no-fly zone is also in place over the Swiss town.

    The municipality of Davos requires anyone wishing to host an event in the snow-clad ski resort to seek approval for a permit — or face a fine.

    Swiss authorities had rejected permission for protestors to demonstrate against Trump in Davos because heavy snowfall had limited the space for demonstrations.

