Facebook just hired a former White House official as its first head of cybersecurity policy

Big issue is whether Facebook can regulate itself: Inside.com's Jason Calacanis 3 Hours Ago | 02:05

Facebook has hired a former White House official as its first Head of Cybersecurity Policy.

The company confirmed Nathaniel Gleicher would join Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos' team. He joined the company this month, according to his LinkedIn profile, from cybersecurity firm Illumio.

The hire was first noted by cybersecurity website Cyberscoop.

Gleicher's hire comes as Facebook struggles to keep a small number of users from posting hate speech and spreading fake news on the site. This week the company bought a start-up called Confirm that authenticates user identities. Last week Facebook said it was overhauling its News Feed in an effort to promote "trusted" news sources.

Facebook has also come under fire for alleged failures to curtail Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential election. The company said in November it would expand its cybersecurity efforts.

Gleicher previously served as the director for cybersecurity policy at the National Security Council and as senior counsel to the Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section at the Department of Justice.