There probably aren't too many people who claim that a prison sentence inspired them to want to retire early. In fact, Billy B. might be the only one.
But the 10 years he spent in prison on a reckless homicide charge helped him find the motivation to seek financial independence after his release. "In prison, I didn't have to think about money," said Bill. "I loved that. I learned how to be happy in prison when I had nothing."
He was able to spend his time doing what he enjoys most — writing.
More from GOBankingRates:
Where your money goes after these 16 life curveballs
7 surprising costs that come with starting a business
How to live comfortably on just the minimum wage
In the five years since his release, Bill has been working to grow his wealth so he'll have the freedom to spend his time pursuing his dream of being a writer and helping others through his writing.