In the summer of 2002, between his junior and senior years at University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Bill was using and selling drugs. "Life was one big massive party for me," said Bill, who only uses his first name to protect his identity on his blog, Wealth Well Done.

One night, he called a friend and asked him if he wanted to party. The friend came to Bill's apartment, gave him money for the prescription painkiller fentanyl that Bill had bought, and they both got high.

Bill's friend walked home around 3 a.m., then Bill headed off to his summer class a few hours later. On his way back from class, Bill called his friend's cellphone, but he didn't answer. So he called his friend's apartment. His roommate answered and said that his friend had died from an overdose and the police were there.

"That was the moment my life went from fun and games … to 'Oh, my God, my friend is dead and the police are looking for me,'" Bill said.

When the police caught up to him, he actually had other drugs on him because he had grabbed everything that was illegal in his apartment and was trying to run. So, he was charged with 10 felonies, including reckless homicide by delivery of a controlled substance because he had sold his friend the drugs on which he overdosed.

Bill was supposed to get 20 years in prison. But the other drug charges were dropped, and he was sentenced to 10 years for reckless homicide.