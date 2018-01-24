Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri says his relationship with Saudi Arabia is 'at its best'

What happened in Saudi Arabia is in the past, Lebanese PM says 1 Hour Ago | 02:15

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has said he has "no worries" about his relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Hariri resigned in November last year, accusing Iran of an assassination plot against him. He then traveled to Saudi Arabia. His stay in Saudi Arabia drew criticism from many who felt Saudi Arabia had manipulated the situation and was keeping Hariri from returning. There were also accusations that he was mistreated by the Saudis.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland Wednesday, Hariri refused to elaborate on the details of his stay but said his relationship with Saudi Arabia was "at its best" and that there are "no worries."

His resignation temporarily ended his party's ruling coalition with the political wing of Hezbollah, a group with ties to Iran that represents Shi'ite Muslims living in the Lebanese Republic.

Hariri, who himself is a dual Saudi citizen, then alleged in a broadcast from an undisclosed location that Hezbollah was "directing weapons" at Yemenis, Syrians and Lebanese.

On November 21, Hariri returned to Lebanon and by early December he had rescinded his resignation and returned to power.