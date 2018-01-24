Meg Whitman gets a new CEO gig at Katzenberg's digital media start-up

Meg Whitman is headed to Hollywood.

Whitman, who announced her departure from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in November, will be CEO of a Los Angeles media start-up founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, according to a press release. The working name of the company is NewTV.

"I'm very excited to bring my experience to a company that I believe will transform an industry and I am thrilled to be employee #1," Whitman said in a statement.

It will be a dramatic change from Whitman's role leading an enterprise technology conglomerate. The company aims to build a video creation platform for "mobile, in bite-sized formats of 10 minutes or less." Whitman had been considered for the top job at Uber before the ride-hailing company hired Dara Khosrowshahi from Expedia.

Whitman and Katzenberg are both former Disney executives, and Whitman was also on the board of DreamWorks Animation, which Katzenberg co-founded.

Whitman is set to complete the handover of Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Feb. 1.