    Meg Whitman gets a new CEO gig at Katzenberg's digital media start-up

    Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
    Meg Whitman is headed to Hollywood.

    Whitman, who announced her departure from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in November, will be CEO of a Los Angeles media start-up founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, according to a press release. The working name of the company is NewTV.

    "I'm very excited to bring my experience to a company that I believe will transform an industry and I am thrilled to be employee #1," Whitman said in a statement.

    It will be a dramatic change from Whitman's role leading an enterprise technology conglomerate. The company aims to build a video creation platform for "mobile, in bite-sized formats of 10 minutes or less." Whitman had been considered for the top job at Uber before the ride-hailing company hired Dara Khosrowshahi from Expedia.

    Whitman and Katzenberg are both former Disney executives, and Whitman was also on the board of DreamWorks Animation, which Katzenberg co-founded.

    Whitman is set to complete the handover of Hewlett Packard Enterprise on Feb. 1.

