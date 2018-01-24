'Positive contact' with Saudi Arabia will continue beyond OPEC deal, Russia's energy minister says

Nonetheless, while the two countries appear poised to work together to support the energy market next year, Novak also said cooperation would likely transcend into other areas too.



"Of course, we are concentrating on the development of economic and trading collaboration and the development of our political relations as well," he said, according to a translation.



In October, Russia rolled out the red carpet for Saudi Arabia's King Salman as the monarch led a high-profile and highly significant delegation to Moscow. It was the first ever state visit to Russia by a reigning Saudi monarch.



The visit was seen as a sign of increasingly cordial relations and closer economic and political ties between the two oil giants. However, not all observers are convinced of Russia and Saudi Arabia's newfound collaboration and harmony.



Russia and Saudi were at odds during most of the Cold War and Riyadh has been hampered by Moscow's decision to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at a time when Saudi Arabia was supporting the Syrian opposition.