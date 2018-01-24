'Saudi Arabia is different today': Kingdom seeks to reassure investors after corruption crackdown

The finance minister of Saudi Arabia has sought to reassure investors that the kingdom is a secure place to invest following a crackdown on corruption in the country that saw individuals imprisoned and assets handed over to the government.

"We are creating a reform at all levels including the fact that we really need to make sure that investors feel it is a level playing field, that it is a level playing field that it is fair and very transparent," Mohammed Al-Jadaan told CNBC Wednesday.

"What is happening with the anti-corruption (drive) is just one part of that," he said.

Private and foreign investors could be forgiven for having concerns over investing in the country at a time of economic and societal change. Furthermore, a government crackdown on corruption late in 2017 that saw numerous Saudi business people, including notable royals, detained and imprisoned (infamously, in the Riyadh Ritz Carlton hotel) and assets handed over to the authorities in return for freedom could also spook investors.

Speaking to CNBC from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Al-Jadaan sought to reassure investors, however.