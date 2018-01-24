Every leader in the world should promote the MeToo movement, says Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has urged world leaders to support the MeToo movement at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

"This uprising that is happening in America, which is spreading all over the world, with the hashtag MeToo, is actually a sign of (the) times, it is what is the truth, what is happening, and I think every leader in the world should understand, respect and perhaps help promote it, help take care of women," he told CNBC's Tania Bryer on Tuesday.

Khan, star of more than 80 Bollywood films, was given a WEF Crystal award on Monday night for his work with female acid attack victims, as part of his non-profit Meer Foundation. The actor urged society to understand that women are equals.

"What we need to do is look at ourselves as a society and each amongst us, our children, men, boys, we need to take a new look at ourselves ... Not only in acid attack crimes, the other crimes against women too, we need to realize that when a woman has a choice, we need to make it as much as we (men) have the right to choose," he told Bryer.