Shaq once gave a server a $4,000 tip—here's how he decides how much to leave

Shaquille O'Neal
Randy Holmes | Getty Images
Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't complicate things when leaving a tip. He simply asks the server how much they want.

"When I'm at restaurants, I am a big tipper," the retired NBA star told Jimmy Kimmel in 2017. "I like to show people my appreciation. So when they come up to the table, I say, 'The quicker I get my order, the bigger your tip will be.' And then the food will come fast.

"Then, when we're getting ready to leave, I'll ask them: 'How much do you want?'" The most anyone has ever asked for was $4,000. "And I said, 'OK no problem,'" he recalls.

As for the valet, they'll get about $300 for parking his car, O'Neal told Kimmel.

Facebook alum and venture capitalist explains why he almost always tips 100%   

When it comes to tipping, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya also keep its simple, though in a slightly different way. He leaves 100 percent unless he had bad service, he tells CNBC on "Squawk Box."

"If it's bad service, no, but most of the time [I tip 100 percent]. Because they just have such joy on their face and it's wonderful," says the sharp investor, whose early investments include Slack, Box and SurveyMonkey. Palihapitiya is also an original member of the Facebook management team and co-owner of the Golden State Warriors.

"Look, I got lucky, so I feel like I should just pay it forward."

For those of you who aren't O'Neal or Palihapitiya, check out a more realistic guide to tipping.

