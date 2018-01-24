Shaq once gave a server a $4,000 tip—here's how he decides how much to leave

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't complicate things when leaving a tip. He simply asks the server how much they want.

"When I'm at restaurants, I am a big tipper," the retired NBA star told Jimmy Kimmel in 2017. "I like to show people my appreciation. So when they come up to the table, I say, 'The quicker I get my order, the bigger your tip will be.' And then the food will come fast.

"Then, when we're getting ready to leave, I'll ask them: 'How much do you want?'" The most anyone has ever asked for was $4,000. "And I said, 'OK no problem,'" he recalls.

As for the valet, they'll get about $300 for parking his car, O'Neal told Kimmel.