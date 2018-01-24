South Africa is seeing renewed optimism from business, central bank chief says

South Africa has gained renewed optimism among investors and the international community, the country's reserve bank governor Lesetja Kganyago told CNBC Wednesday.

"Last year we had to reassure people that things will be okay in South Africa," Kganyago said from the World Economic Forum at Davos. "What we've seen now is there have been decisive steps taken by the government to deal with the reform agenda, renewed optimism about South Africa, and I found my agenda packed with people who would like to talk to us because they now see South Africa as the big opportunity in 2018."

South Africa has been at the center of fresh international attention as it attempts to transition away from years of corruption and economic decay. The election of businessman-turned-politician Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of the country's ruling African National Congress (ANC), over incumbent president Jacob Zuma, in December was an indictment of the current state of affairs.

The ANC, which freed the country from apartheid in the 1990s, has lost substantial popularity thanks to its reputation for endemic corruption and graft. Though only a slim win, Ramaphosa's victory represents the desire of many in the party to pursue change and reform.