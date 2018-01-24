The royal family is hiring—here's what the job entails

If you're obsessed with royal weddings, crown jewels and Meghan Markle then your dream job may finally be here, because the U.K.'s Royal Household is hiring.

According to a job posting on LinkedIn, the royal family is looking to hire an entry-level communications assistant to produce press announcements, write media briefings and compose social media posts.

"Joining this fast-paced and dynamic team, you'll assist senior colleagues with both proactive and reactive communications," says the post. "You'll organize coverage of set-piece Palace engagements including investitures and garden parties, and provide support as required for off-site engagements."