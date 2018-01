White House: Believe in US dollar as a free-floating currency 36 Mins Ago | 01:47

The White House declined Wednesday to echo Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comment that a weaker dollar helps the United States.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the dollar is "stable" and reflects a "strong" American economy. When pressed if President Donald Trump supports a stronger or weaker dollar, she did not specify.

"We believe in free-floating currency. The president has always believed in that," Sanders said.