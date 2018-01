Your first trade for Wednesday, January 24

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour is a buyer of Alibaba.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of Golar LNG Partners.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of Square.

Dan Nathan is a buyer of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF.

Trader disclosure: On January 23, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, JD, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VIPS, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Bought ERJ, PAK. Sold EWZ, LOW. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FL, FNAC, GMLP, GLNG, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Her firm is long ANTM, C, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, NXPI, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, WIFI, UAL. Her firm is short ESRX, IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin. Dan is long calls IBM. Dan is short SMH, XLF. Sold XLF puts. Changed XLF long to short.