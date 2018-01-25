5 tips for optimizing your crazy workday, from a productivity expert

Ever leave working feeling burned out and defeated by your to-do list? You're certainly not alone.

According to a survey by market research company Statista, 26 percent of U.S. adults who experience symptoms of stress and burnout feel they are still achieving less than they should.

Productivity expert Julie Morgenstern has helped employees at places like Amazon and The Oprah Winfrey Show maximize their workdays. She says your approach to prioritizing and completing daily tasks can have a huge impact on how you get things done — and how you feel at the end of the day.

Morgenstern shares with CNBC Make It her top five tips for hacking your crazy work schedule in order to be more productive.