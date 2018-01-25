    ×

    Asian stocks steady as dollar holds onto overnight gains

    • Asian markets were steady early on Friday
    • The dollar held onto overnight gains made after comments from President Donald Trump about dollar strength
    • The European Central Bank kept policy unchanged on Thursday

    Asian markets were subdued early on Friday as the dollar held onto overnight gains made following comments from President Donald Trump.

    Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.3 percent in the early going. Major exporters got some relief as the dollar held onto gains made overnight. Automakers were higher for the most part, with Toyota rising 0.74 percent and Honda tacking on 0.53 percent. Fanuc Manufacturing was higher by 0.98 percent.

    Data released Friday, meanwhile, showed December consumer prices in Japan were stable. The core consumer price index increased 0.9 percent in December compared to one year ago, a figure that was in line with expectations, Reuters said. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 0.3 percent last month.

    Retailers were mostly higher on the day, with Fast Retailing advancing 1.22 percent.

    Over in Seoul, the Kospi slipped 0.23 percent in early trade after hitting a fresh record high in the previous session.

    Tech stocks traded mixed: Samsung Electronics rose 0.56 percent while SK Hynix slid 1.06 percent, giving up some of the gains made after it announced record-high quarterly profit on Thursday.

    Markets in Australia and India are closed for Australia Day and Republic Day, respectively.

    Dollar edges up on Trump comments

    The dollar held onto overnight gains after edging up overnight on comments from Trump that he "ultimately" wanted a strong dollar. He added that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments about the currency had been "taken out of context."

    Mnuchin's Wednesday comments about a weaker dollar being good for trade saw the currency plunge to a three-year low earlier in the week.

    At 8:27 a.m. HK/SIN, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was steady at 89.404. The index has fallen as low as 89.158 in the previous session. Against the yen, the dollar extended gains to trade at 109.63, after trading as low as 108.48 on Thursday.

    The Dow Jones industrial average ended the session at a record, with markets focused on upbeat corporate earnings releases. Around 78 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly earnings have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    On the economic front, the European Central Bank on Thursday kept monetary policy steady, with ECB President Mario Draghi highlighting solid growth in the bloc.

    The euro last traded at $1.2401 after notching a fresh three-year high against the dollar overnight.

    Corporate news

    Japan's Fujitsu is in talks about selling its mobile phone unit to Polaris Capital, Reuters reported on Friday. An agreement, worth as much as 50 billion yen ($456 million), could be due at the end of January, Japanese newspaper Nikkei said, without citing sources. Fujitsu shares were up 2.45 percent, outperforming most other Japanese tech shares.

    Today's schedule

    Here's the economic calendar for Friday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:30 a.m.: China industrial profits

