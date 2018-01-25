Asian stocks steady as dollar holds onto overnight gains

The dollar held onto overnight gains after edging up overnight on comments from Trump that he "ultimately" wanted a strong dollar. He added that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments about the currency had been "taken out of context."

Mnuchin's Wednesday comments about a weaker dollar being good for trade saw the currency plunge to a three-year low earlier in the week.

At 8:27 a.m. HK/SIN, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was steady at 89.404. The index has fallen as low as 89.158 in the previous session. Against the yen, the dollar extended gains to trade at 109.63, after trading as low as 108.48 on Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrial average ended the session at a record, with markets focused on upbeat corporate earnings releases. Around 78 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly earnings have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On the economic front, the European Central Bank on Thursday kept monetary policy steady, with ECB President Mario Draghi highlighting solid growth in the bloc.

The euro last traded at $1.2401 after notching a fresh three-year high against the dollar overnight.