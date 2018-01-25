CNBC MEDIA ALERT: PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SITS DOWN WITH CNBC'S JOE KERNEN FOR AN INTERVIEW TO AIR FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 ON CNBC'S "SQUAWK BOX"

Interview to Broadcast on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (6AM-9AM ET) Ahead of President Trump's Address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland



WHEN: Friday, January 26 at 6AM ET

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box"

In a CNBC interview, President Donald Trump sits down with CNBC's Joe Kernen ahead of his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Topics include: the economy, the markets, tax reform, the infrastructure plan, NAFTA and global trade deals, DACA and dealing with a new deadline for keeping the government open, among others.



The interview will air on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday, January 26 at 6AM ET.



All references must be sourced to CNBC.



Transcript and video to be available following the interview.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Dauble

CNBC

t: 201.735.4721

m: 201.615.2787

e: jennifer.dauble@nbcuni.com

Emma Martin

CNBC

t: 201.735.4713

e: emma.martin@nbcuni.com