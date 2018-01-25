UK leader Theresa May calls on investors to help tech firms combat terrorism and child abuse

British Prime Minister Theresa May has called on technology investors to help social networks stop providing a platform for terrorism, extremism and child abuse.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, May said tech companies such as Twitter and Facebook needed to take their responsibilities to society more seriously.

"No one wants to be known as the terrorist platform or the first choice app for pedophiles," she said.

May also argued that investors have a part to play in the direction of social media companies.

"Earlier this month, a group of shareholders demanded that Facebook and Twitter disclose more information about sexual harassment, fake news, hate speech and other forms of abuse that take place on the companies' platforms," she said.

"Investors can make a big difference here by ensuring trust and safety issues are being properly considered. And I urge them to do so."