Here's the guest list for Trump's dinner party in Davos

President Donald Trump hosted a dinner for European business leaders on Thursday, his first night at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

At the start of the event, each of the guests described what his or her company does, and most of them complimented Trump on the passage of the GOP tax cut bill.

Notably absent from the list were Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuhcin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, both of whom traveled to Davos this week as part of the U.S. delegation.

CNBC asked a White House spokesman why Mnuchin and Ross did not attend the event, and we will update this story with any response.

Here's the guest list, according to the White House.

Trump administration Officials

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster

Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council

Business leaders

Kasper Rorsted, Adidas (Apparel)—Germany

Joe Kaeser, Siemens AG (Tech)—Germany

Heinrich Hiesinger, Thyssenkrupp AG (Industrials)—Germany

Eldar Saetre, Statoil ASA (Energy)—Norway

Mark Schneider, Nestle SA (Food and Beverage)—Switzerland

Vas Narasimhan, Novartis AG (Pharmaceutical)—Switzerland

Mark Tucker, HSBC (Financial Services)—UK

Patrick Pouyanne, Total SA (Energy)—France

Carlos Brito, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (Food and Beverage)—Netherlands

Rajeev Suri, Nokia Corporation (Technology)—Finland

Punit Renjen, Deloitte (Consulting)—UK

Martin Lundstedt, AB Volvo (Auto)—Sweden

Werner Baumann, Bayer AG (Pharmaceutical)—Germany

Bill McDermott, SAP SE (Technology)—Germany

Ulrich Spiesshofer, ABB Ltd (Manufacturing)—Switzerland