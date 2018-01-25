    ×

    Here's the guest list for Trump's dinner party in Davos

    • President Trump is hosting a dinner for European business leaders in Davos, Switzerland.
    • At the start of the event, guests went around the table, describing what their companies do and complimenting the president.
    • Notably absent from the guest list were Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
    President Donald Trump attends a dinner with business men and CEO's during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018.

    President Donald Trump hosted a dinner for European business leaders on Thursday, his first night at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    At the start of the event, each of the guests described what his or her company does, and most of them complimented Trump on the passage of the GOP tax cut bill.

    Notably absent from the list were Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuhcin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, both of whom traveled to Davos this week as part of the U.S. delegation.

    CNBC asked a White House spokesman why Mnuchin and Ross did not attend the event, and we will update this story with any response.

    Here's the guest list, according to the White House.

    Trump administration Officials

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson

    National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster

    Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council

    Business leaders

    Kasper Rorsted, Adidas (Apparel)—Germany

    Joe Kaeser, Siemens AG (Tech)—Germany

    Heinrich Hiesinger, Thyssenkrupp AG (Industrials)—Germany

    Eldar Saetre, Statoil ASA (Energy)—Norway

    Mark Schneider, Nestle SA (Food and Beverage)—Switzerland

    Vas Narasimhan, Novartis AG (Pharmaceutical)—Switzerland

    Mark Tucker, HSBC (Financial Services)—UK

    Patrick Pouyanne, Total SA (Energy)—France

    Carlos Brito, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (Food and Beverage)—Netherlands

    Rajeev Suri, Nokia Corporation (Technology)—Finland

    Punit Renjen, Deloitte (Consulting)—UK

    Martin Lundstedt, AB Volvo (Auto)—Sweden

    Werner Baumann, Bayer AG (Pharmaceutical)—Germany

    Bill McDermott, SAP SE (Technology)—Germany

    Ulrich Spiesshofer, ABB Ltd (Manufacturing)—Switzerland