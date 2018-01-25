Market gurus, including Jeff Gundlach and Ray Dalio, recently have sounded sour notes on bonds, with Gundlach's firm DoubleLine Capital saying that, among stock market hedges, it's commodities that look like a good bet for 2018 and that bond yields, which move inversely to bond prices, will continue to rise.

Bill Gross said last week that, after more than 30 years, the bond bear market has begun. The world's largest money manager, BlackRock, came into 2018 without a single overweight recommendation in the fixed-income universe.

Investing legend Bill Miller said in his latest letter to investors this week, "I believe that if rates rise in 2018, taking the 10-year treasury above 3 percent, that will propel stocks significantly higher, as money exits bond funds for only the second year in the past 10. ... Bonds, in my opinion, have entered a bear market," Miller wrote, but he added, "one that is likely to be benign for the next year or so."

One underlying data point that Miller's letter highlights is that investor interest in bond funds is not a sudden shift. Trimtabs data shows that bond funds took in more than $400 billion in 2017.

Core bond funds are already down by 1 percent in 2018, and financial advisors expect those losses to accelerate.

"[10-year treasury] rates have risen and if they go above 3, we will see bond funds down 2, 3, 4 and 5 percent," said Mitch Goldberg, president of investment advisory firm ClientFirst Strategy.

"Is it a crushing blow? No. But it is significant," Goldberg said. "If you ask the average investor if they think they can you lose money on a bond fund, I think they would say no.

"But this year they are more likely to be wrong than right in answering that way."

But Goldberg stressed sticking with bonds is also the lesser of two evils when compared to investors tinkering with long-term investing plans and portfolio allocations.