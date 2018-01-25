JP Morgan reveals top internet picks ahead of earnings

J.P. Morgan's tech analyst said he expects good things from internet earnings next week, when some of the country's largest companies report their financial results.

Given tech's impressive rally in 2017, analyst Doug Anmuth told clients that expectations for companies like Facebook and Google are high.

"We remain positive into mega-cap earnings as our checks show continued healthy secular trends and underlying fundamentals, including strong growth in online advertising driven by mobile and video, accelerating e-commerce penetration, and solid travel data," Anmuth wrote on Thursday.

The analyst outlined his thoughts on each of the major internet technology companies under coverage set to report next week.

Here are his thoughts on Facebook, Google, eBay, and Amazon.