Lithuanian president to Trump: Welcome to Europe but don't be disengaged

As U.S. President Donald Trump joins the "global elite" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday, some politicians have warned him against isolating himself and his country.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite told CNBC that the relationship between Europe and the United States is better than what Trump's recent rhetoric might suggest.

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, Grybauskaite said that if she had the opportunity to talk to Trump at WEF, she would warn him to remain engaged with foreign partners.

"Welcome always to Europe, welcome always to our transatlantic friend, and don't be disengaged," Grybauskaite told CNBC when asked what her message to Trump would be.

"I think we have mixed signals," she said. "If we take seriously the results of one year's presidency, we see (the) administration is more engaged with Europe. Yes, we have more investments into defense, four visits to Europe during the year, more (American) defense capabilities in Europe, but of course rhetoric sometimes is very much controversial."

Trump has often said he supports the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union — something that certain EU leaders may dislike. The U.S. president has also accused Germany of manipulating the euro for an advantage in global trade. Also, he has told European countries that they need toincrease their funding to NATO.

But in the eyes of Lithuania's presidency, Trump's words haven't been backed up by actions.

"If you only read tweets you can have one picture, but if you look to the activity of the administration and (the) real results, you have a different picture," she said.