Mnuchin, Lagarde and Fink discuss global finance at Davos

Given the sharp ascent of cryptocurrency trading and the U.S. dollar's risk of being ousted from its position as the world's reserve currency, the global financial system is entering into completely new territory. The world's top economic decision-makers speak to CNBC about what the future holds.



Steven Mnuchin, U.S. treasury secretary; Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund; Laurence Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock; Philip Hammond, U.K. finance minister; Paul Achleitner, chairman of the supervisory board at Deutsche Bank; and Jin Keyu, professor of economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science speak to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore for "The Remaking of Global Finance."