Ordinary Americans won't benefit from US tax changes, says union boss

The leader of a conglomerate of unions representing 20 million workers said Thursday that the ordinary American won't benefit from changes to the U.S. tax system.

Philip Jennings, general secretary at the UNI Global Union, told CNBC at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, that the tax cuts would not make any difference to most people's quality of life.

"The ordinary man and woman in the United States is hardly going to be touched, a glancing blow of a tax cut for them," he said.

Jennings claimed that 83 percent of the tax cut's effect would only be felt by the richest 1 percent in America. He added that business leaders at Davos were "dancing in the snow," thanks to changes in the tax code.

The union leader said it was good to see job creation in the United States, and added that "Obama reforms hadn't been messed up by Trump."

After stating that inequality was at its worst in a century, Jennings criticized the U.S. president's stance on workers rights.

"When you look at what he is doing on tips, on the right to organize, the right to negotiate and what's happening with the dreamers, we want none of that," Jennings said.

He added that an upcoming test for Donald Trump would be to see how much effort he puts into strengthening the labor standards within the NAFTA trade agreement.