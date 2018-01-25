A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel said evidence doesn't support Philip Morris International's claim that its heat-not-burn tobacco product cuts the risk of tobacco-related diseases.

The committee voted against the claim 8-0 with one abstention. The panel also rejected a claim that iQOS is less risky than continuing to smoke cigarettes in a 5-4 vote.

The committee voted 8-1 in favor of Philip Morris' claim that iQOS reduces the body's exposure to harmful or potentially harmful chemicals. Members who approved of the measure then voted 5-2 with one abstention against the claim that reductions in exposure are reasonably likely to translate to a measurable and substantial reduction in morbidity and or mortality.

Philip Morris shares fell 1.8 percent on the news. Shares of Altria, which would receive sole distribution for iQOS, if approved, were down 1.5 percent.

As the name suggests, heat-not-burn products heat tobacco but don't burn it. Igniting tobacco causes it to undergo a chemical process that emits toxins in cigarettes. PMI says it has found exclusively using iQOS significantly lowers users' risk of harm than if they were to continue smoking cigarettes.

The panel will make a recommendation to the FDA on whether to approve the company's modified-risk tobacco product application for the iQOS system. The decision is only a suggestion, so the FDA is not required to follow it.

The panel will be voting on several claims Thursday.

PMI has another application under FDA review that would simply allow iQOS to be sold in the U.S., without the lower-risk claims. Regardless of how the committee votes on PMI's reduced-risk marketing application, the process could help PMI's other application, said Marc Scheineson, a partner at Alston & Bird and a former associate commissioner for legislative affairs of the FDA.