Bill Gates, the iconic founder of Microsoft and a major philanthropist who runs a foundation with wife Melinda, has a reported $90.2 billion net worth. In fact, he's one of the richest billionaires in the world. And his dirty secret involves helping a company known to be a Microsoft rival, though — Apple.

In spite of the tech darling's popularity today, the early 1990s were tough on Apple. The company's profits fell, and it experienced a period of net losses. During that same time period, Microsoft was soaring, with $1.18 billion of revenue growth in 1990 and approximately $23 billion in 2000.

Desperate for cash, in 1997 Apple created a partnership with Microsoft by selling $150 million of Apple stock to the firm. An added part of the deal was Gates' big mistake: Microsoft provided software to the beleaguered company, thus guaranteeing the longevity of Apple's products.

Was it really a mistake?

This boost to Apple created a tremendous competitive force for Microsoft. It also raises the question of whether the Microsoft-Apple partnership disproportionately hurt Microsoft in the long run.