On Wednesday, the dollar plummeted to three-year lows, its biggest one-day drop in 10 months, after Mnuchin suggested a weak greenback would be good for the U.S.



Mnuchin's comments on Wednesday had echoed statements by President Donald Trump, who famously helped turn a market trend of a stronger dollar last January when he said, prior to his inauguration, that the dollar was "too strong" and that U.S. companies couldn't compete because of it — particularly against the Chinese.



The dollar index has lost more than 10 percent since then, and after Mnuchin's comment Wednesday morning, it sank to the lowest level since December 2014.



Meanwhile, when speaking on Thursday morning, Mnuchin underlined some of the benefits a weaker dollar could bring to Washington D.C. He told CNBC that while he acknowledged greenback weakness in the short term would create issues for some, it would be "beneficial" for some U.S. trade imbalances.



The comments are widely seen as a departure from the past three presidential administrations and Treasury secretaries — going back to Robert Rubin.



On Thursday morning, the U.S. currency was trading down 0.1 percent against a basket of major currencies at about 89.07.



— CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.