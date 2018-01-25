Twitter is reportedly working on a video-sharing feature that mimics Snapchat

Twitter is working on a tool to make it easier to post video instantly, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The social media company is working on a Snapchat-like video feature that would cut down the process of taking video in a separate camera app before uploading to Twitter, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Neither the final design of the tool nor the timing of its release has been determined, according to the report.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Snapchat grew quickly when it introduced its camera-first app that allowed users to capture photos or videos in seconds. Snapchat is still the only social media app to open directly to the camera.

Twitter in recent months has introduced changes to the platform to improve user experience. It doubled its character count and introduced a threading feature that allows users to post multiple consecutive tweets simultaneously.

Read the full Bloomberg report.