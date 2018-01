In data news, jobless claims and advance economic indicators are expected to be published at 8:30 a.m. ET.

New home sales are then set to come out at 10 a.m. ET and the Kansas City Fed manufacturing survey at 11 a.m. ET.

Investors will be looking overseas as the European Central Bank is set to deliver its latest monetary policy decisions Thursday.

The institution is not expected to make any major announcements, even though it had previously signaled a growing appetite for revising its policy message in 2018.

Elsewhere, oil prices edged higher on the back of weakness seen in the U.S. dollar and a decline in U.S. crude inventories.