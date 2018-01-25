Dow surges 100 points after strong Caterpillar, 3M earnings

"Thus far corporate earnings have been strong enough to keep momentum building, with the few high profile disappointments coming from franchises that had already been suffering from self-inflicted wounds for a number of quarters," Michael Shaoul, chairman and CEO of Marketfield Asset Management.

"It is still too early to declare the earnings season a clear winner, but thus far the news flow has confirmed the clear picture coming from global economic data in recent months, namely that demand accelerated meaningfully over the course of 2017 and in most sectors has not yet been met by a sufficient increase in supply," Shaoul said.

Investors in the U.S. also looked to Europe after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged. The euro shot up 0.7 percent against the dollar to $1.249, briefly breaking above $1.25.

"People were looking looking for dovishness out of [ECB President Mario] Draghi, and it wasn't until the end of the news conference that he delivered that," said Luke Bartholomew, investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

The euro's move added to the greenback's recent losses. The U.S. currency is trading around its lowest levels since 2014. On Thursday, it fell 0.7 percent against a basket of currencies to 88.60.

U.S. equities hit record highs on Wednesday before falling from those levels. A roll-over in tech stocks, valuation concerns and worries about protectionist U.S. policies knocked the major indexes from their records.