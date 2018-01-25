Your first trade for Thursday, January 25

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of MedReleaf.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of Lionsgate.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Discovery Communications.

Trader disclosure: On January 24, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AAPL, AEO, AKS, BAC, C, CELG, CHK, DAL, DSW, FCX, GDX, HBI, IBM, INTC, MAC, OA, ORCL, OXY, RIG, T, XOM. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, C, CELG, DLTR, GILD, GIS, GM, HBI, HUM, IBM, INTC, KMI, KMX, KO, LOW, MRK, MSFT, MU, NKE, PBR, PEP, PFE, STZ, SPY, TGT, TPX, UPS, WDC, WFC. Bought PBR, SPY. Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, JD, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VIPS, VOD, VRX, XLE, XRT, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Sold M. Dan Nathan is short SMH, SPY, XLF. Sold IBM. Bought SPY. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

