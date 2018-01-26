Anheuser-Busch to advertise another liquid this Super Bowl

The world's largest brewer is promoting a different liquid on the nation's biggest stage: water.

Anheuser-Busch will run two ads during the Super Bowl featuring its water initiatives. One commercial features Budweiser in a brewery that's been converted to can water and provide relief for people affected by natural disasters. Another includes actor Matt Damon encouraging people to buy a Stella Artois-branded chalice to help people around the world access clean drinking water.

The company will take a classic approach for its Bud Light and Michelob Ultra ads.

A-B's decision to promote its "Better World" initiative on the biggest advertising night of the year comes as consumers scorn big brewers and opt for craft beer, often made locally. More people are also demanding companies take stances on social and environmental issues.

"If we think about our consumer, they really appreciate being local and close to their communities, but they don't expect it only from the small entrepreneur closer to them," A-B CEO Michel Doukeris said. "Really, the expectation of what big companies and big brands can do, we think is because of our scale we have time to engage in an initiative like that, and we can really touch a lot of people and make an impact."