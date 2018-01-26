Top VC deals: Amazon buys Sqrrl, Facebook buys Confirm.io and more women are raising funds

Aspect Ventures partners Jennifer Fonstad and Theresia Gouw closed their second fund at $181 million. Limited partners included Melinda Gates and Cisco, among others. The firm's portfolio has incldued a mix of early stage enterprise and consumer tech companies, notably: Birchbox, Urbansitter, Gusto, Cato Networks, and the now publicly traded ForeScout Technologies.

Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake and Jaiku co-founder Jyri Engeström, formerly investors with Founder Collective and True Ventures, have launched a new firm dubbed YesVC. The fund is raising $50 million and plans to invest in twenty to thirty seed-stage companies over the next several years, according to a blog post by Caterina Fake announcing her plans.

Privateer Holdings, which describes itself as "a private equity firm shaping the future of the global legal cannabis industry," added about $100 million to its coffers. With its focus on legal weed, Privateer also committed to donate $5 million worth of equity, at the firm's current value, to charities that "help communities harmed by cannabis prohibition." The firm has made prior investments in cannabis companies including Leafly, Tilray, Marley Natural and The Goodship.

