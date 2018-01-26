    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields tick higher as ahead of the all-important GDP data

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday, as investors looked ahead to the gross domestic product (GDP) data.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.632 percent at 5:25 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.896 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    On the data front, U.S. GDP is expected to keep investors on edge.

    Due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with the durable goods orders data, investors will be poring over the data to see if it provides any clues as to how the U.S. economy is currently faring.

    President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday.

    While it is not known for sure what Trump will discuss at the annual meeting, analysts have suggested he could mention topics including terrorism, trade, the economy and the "America First" strategy.

    Ahead of the speech, Trump told CNBC that the dollar would strengthen over time under his presidency, adding that recent comments said by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the currency had been misinterpreted.

    "The dollar is going to get stronger and stronger, and ultimately I want to see a strong dollar," Trump said in an exclusive interview from WEF. "Our country is becoming so economically strong again and strong in other ways, too."

    No major auctions by the U.S. Treasury or speeches by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to take place Friday.

    —CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report

