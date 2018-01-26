Cramer Remix: How this 115-year-old company is still getting it right 1 Hour Ago | 01:03

When CNBC's Jim Cramer wants to remind himself what a fabulous quarter looks like, he goes back to the earnings reports from manufacturing colossus 3M.

"Every earnings season, 3M, the old Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing, puts on a clinic, showing you exactly how it's done," the "Mad Money" host said. "3M gives you everything you could ever want from a publicly-traded company."

An 115-year-old company, 3M focuses heavily on research and development, with 30 percent of its sales coming from products that didn't exist just five years ago.

But while its innovation tends to confuse analysts, Cramer remembers when his Pop used to work as a sales representative for the company. Thanks to 3M, Pop constantly got new products to market and sell to his clients.

"That was 55 years ago," Cramer said. "All I can say is that 3M is constantly giving the Pops of the world all kinds of new product to make a call or a sale on. It worked then. It's still working now."