Cramer's game plan: Welcome to the Super Bowl of earnings   

Alibaba: The Chinese e-commerce giant will deliver its earnings report on Thursday, and Cramer expects a "total blowout, because they're the masters of under-promise and over-deliver."

The "Mad Money" host recommended that investors either buy the stock before the quarter drops, or wait for the typical "down leg" in the stock post-earnings.

Alphabet: Cramer hoped for news of repatriation or a share buyback program from the massive Google parent, but had otherwise dim expectations for its earnings report.

"I think Alphabet disappoints and then spends the rest of the quarter trading up as people realize [that] maybe that quarter wasn't so bad," he said. "Be careful."

Amazon: "I see Amazon saying that it's going to spend a fortune building a new headquarters and that hurts the stock even after a fabulous quarter, giving you still one more chance to buy," Cramer said in anticipation of Amazon's Thursday earnings report.

Apple: Cramer wanted to prepare investors for the inevitable analyst-led shakedown of consumer products giant Apple after it reports earnings on Thursday.

"They'll seize on weakening sales of the new iPhone X, so I've just got to get you ready. I'm not so glib as to say that there won't be anything wrong with the quarter. There will be. There may be plenty of things wrong. But even if it's perfect, the analysts will find some way to make Apple look bad. It's what they do," he said.

Even so, Cramer said the potential for Apple to start a share buyback program or boost its dividend was real, giving shareholders a potential catalyst for another rally.