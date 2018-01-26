European stocks rise on back of solid earnings; Trump's address at Davos in focus

In the previous session, European markets reversed gains during trade, after the European Central Bank's latest monetary policy meeting. On Thursday, the ECB left its its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Markets came under pressure as traders remain convinced that easy monetary policy in the euro zone would come to an end.

Corporate news and political news is expected to shake up sentiment today.

Luxury brand LVMH rose over 3 percent after reporting that revenue had increased by 13 percent, compared to the previous year, coming in at 42.6 billion euros for 2017. The group added that it was "cautiously confident" for 2018, despite uncertainties surrounding geopolitics and fluctuations in the currency market.

Other French luxury makers rose to the top of the STOXX 600 on the back of LVMH's results, with Kering and Christian Dior both up more than 2 percent.

Among Europe's top performers, Temenos Group rose over 5.5 percent, boosted by a price target increase by Kepler Cheuvreux. Michelin also popped over 2 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to "buy." Thales rose 2.2 percent after Exane BNP Paribas raised its price target and rating on the aerospace firm.