    ×

    Markets

    European stocks rise on back of solid earnings; Trump's address at Davos in focus

    • The U.K. is to release its fourth quarter gross domestic product growth figures at 9:30 a.m. GMT.
    • President Donald Trump is to address the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, at 1 p.m. GMT.

    European stocks posted modest gains on the last trading day of the week, ahead of a speech by President Donald Trump in Davos, Switzerland.

    The pan-European STOXX 600 traded up 0.3 percent on Friday, with sectors moving into the black during morning deals. European bourses were mostly higher, with France's CAC 40 posting solid gains on the back of strong earnings.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Volume
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    IBEX 35
    ---

    In the previous session, European markets reversed gains during trade, after the European Central Bank's latest monetary policy meeting. On Thursday, the ECB left its its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Markets came under pressure as traders remain convinced that easy monetary policy in the euro zone would come to an end.

    Corporate news and political news is expected to shake up sentiment today.

    Luxury brand LVMH rose over 3 percent after reporting that revenue had increased by 13 percent, compared to the previous year, coming in at 42.6 billion euros for 2017. The group added that it was "cautiously confident" for 2018, despite uncertainties surrounding geopolitics and fluctuations in the currency market.

    Other French luxury makers rose to the top of the STOXX 600 on the back of LVMH's results, with Kering and Christian Dior both up more than 2 percent.

    Among Europe's top performers, Temenos Group rose over 5.5 percent, boosted by a price target increase by Kepler Cheuvreux. Michelin also popped over 2 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to "buy." Thales rose 2.2 percent after Exane BNP Paribas raised its price target and rating on the aerospace firm.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Gjensidige, meanwhile, sunk 6.2 percent after the insurer posted fourth quarter profits that came in below expectations.

    Perfume maker Givaudan fell 3 percent after publishing its latest earnings. In the report, the company said that it had finished the year with "good business momentum," with "good growth was achieved across all product segments and geographies."

    Aryzta and SES both dropped more than 5 percent each, after brokers cut target prices on both of the stocks.

    Trump to address leaders at Davos

    Aside from corporate news, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is scheduled to meet Social Democratic Party leader Martin Schulz and other politicians as the curtain lifts on the latest round of coalition talks to form the next government.

    U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May met Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Trump said that he and May have a "really great relationship." Trump is to make his address at Davos on Friday at 1 p.m GMT.

    Rallies in major currencies made headlines yesterday as Trump told CNBC that "The dollar is going to get stronger and stronger," while European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said that there were "very few chances" that the institution would change interest rates this year.

    In terms of major economic data releases, the U.K. is to release its fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures at 9:30 a.m. GMT. The British economy grew just 0.4 percent in the third quarter of 2017, with Brexit causing a lack of enthusiasm for investment from businesses.

    Check out the world leaders and celebrities who are at Davos this year

    Larry Busacca | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MC
    ---
    STOXX600
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---