Executives from Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite

Executives from Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop, are ringing the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite on Friday. The company is in town to host a wellness summit, which encompasses panels of doctors and experts, and offers activities that range from acupressure to tarot card readings.

The brand was born in Paltrow's kitchen almost ten years ago as a weekly newsletter. It's since grown into a lifestyle website, a print magazine, clothing label, book imprint and more. It has almost 150 employees and an almost all-female C-suite.

The company has thrived for ten years, despite being called out for showcasing expensive products that some claim many of its readers can't afford.

Overall revenues more than doubled from 2015 to 2016, and in 2017, it almost tripled its year-over-year revenue. Also in 2017, Goop's own line of products grew six times year-over-year.

Gwyneth Paltrow was named CEO by the board in 2016.

'In Goop Health' is the company's first summit in New York. There are two (sold out) packages. Depending on the package, ticket prices are either $650 per ticket or $2,000 per ticket. It held a version of the 'In Goop Health' summit in Los Angeles in June, 2017.