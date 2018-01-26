I ran a DNA test on my dogs — here's what I found out

My husband and I have a 9-year-old dog named Roscoe Jenkins and a (probably) 1-year-old dog named Amy Ruth.

In 2010, I moved into my first solo apartment, and to keep up with the adulting process I wanted to get a dog. After looking on rescue sites and shelters, I stumbled across a Craigslist post from an owner in the Bronx who was looking to get rid of her 2-year-old dog. Not only did he look like he fit the bill, his name was Roscoe. Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles was my favorite restaurant when I went to college in Los Angeles, so I took it as a sign.

Despite his quirks and medical maladies – he can't eat grains, beef or chicken without scratching off his fur, he went blind because of a genetic disease about a year after I got him, and he's had to get many of his teeth removed – I quickly fell in love. More than seven years later, he's still by our side.

I tracked down the original owner who told me he's a Yorkipoo. But no one else believed it -- the average Yorkipoo ranges from 3 to 14 pounds, much lighter than Roscoe's 18 pounds. Roscoe doesn't shed so we always thought he was some kind of poodle mix. He loves to take toys and shake them to death, which we were told was terrier behavior. People on the street most often think he's a West Highland Terrier-poodle mixt.

We wanted to add another dog, so in October 2017, we started fostering a skinny 12-pound rescue dog with the original name of Lil' Booger. She was between 1 and 2 and had just given birth to a litter of puppies. She also came with the note "REALLY shy but adorable. Needs help with confidence." She had never walked on a leash, and didn't know how to play with toys. After fostering her for a few weeks, we decided to keep her and rename her Amy Ruth after my favorite fried chicken and waffles place in Harlem.

We thought she looked like a Chihuahua, but she's definitely much larger than the average 3 to 7 pounds. She also has ridiculously long legs for her size and is an incredible jumper, so maybe she had rat terrier in her. We then saw a Xoloitzcuintli but with hair (otherwise known as a Mexican hairless dog), and decided that was the closest to what she looked like.