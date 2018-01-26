Only 19 percent of Americans think they earn enough money

Americans feel underpaid.

Indeed's recent salary report found that just 19 percent of workers in the U.S. feel comfortable with how much they're making. When Indeed asked how much more it would take for them to feel good about their salaries, 60 percent of participants said they'd need a raise of at least $6,000.

The data varies depending on where you live. Those in the pricey Northeast are the most displeased, with only 16 percent of respondents saying they're comfortable with their current salary. In the Midwest and Southeast, that number rises to 18 percent; in the Southwest, it's 20 percent; and in the West it's 21 percent.

There's a divide between genders as well. While 21 percent of men say they're comfortable with their salaries, only 16 percent of women do. However, this is unsurprising when you consider that women are typically paid 20 percent less than their male counterparts performing the same job, according to the Institute For Women's Policy Research.