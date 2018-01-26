Here's what Americans say they would do with an extra $10,000

It isn't often an unexpected $10,000 lands in your bank account. But it seems that a lot of Americans are on the same page about what they would do with the cash.

A recent survey from financial website Lending Tree polled more than 1,000 Americans on their financial hopes, fears and resolutions for 2018, and on what they would do with a sudden windfall. A plurality would choose the responsible option: 36 percent say they'd use it to pay down their debt, the survey notes, "whether it was credit-card based, or from an existing mortgage or loan."

That finding makes sense: Total credit card debt has reached a high point, according to a report from the Federal Reserve, surpassing $1 trillion in 2017. The average American has a balance of $6,375, Experian data shows, up nearly 3 percent from last year.

For college students, debt totals $1.4 trillion. The average debt for 20-year-olds is $22,135, and for 30-year-olds, it's $34,033.