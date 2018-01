A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher ahead of this morning's GDP report and more earnings numbers.

-The GDP report is expected to show the economy grew by 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017.

TRUMP DAVOS

-President Trump delivered his much-awaited speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Friday, saying "when the United States grows, so does the world."