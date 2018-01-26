Amazon, Apple and Google stock rose over the last 10 years, but this company outperformed them all

If you invested $1,000 in Amazon or Apple 10 years ago, that investment would have seriously paid off. According to personal finance website DQYDJ, an initial $1,000 investment in those companies in 2008 would be worth $16,239 and $8,587, respectively, as of January 16.

If you invested $1,000 in Google in the same time frame, it would have paid off, too. According to DQYDJ, GOOGL would be worth $3,660 as of January 16 and GOOG would be worth $2,008. (Google's stock split into two classes in 2014: GOOGL: Alphabet Class A and GOOG: Alphabet Class C.)

Still, the data shows that one company significantly outperformed Amazon, Apple and either class of Alphabet: Netflix. As of January 16, a $1,000 investment in the video-streaming service would be worth a whopping $70,263.