On Sunday, seven-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar is nominated for seven more awards at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Rap Song.

While Lamar is known for keeping himself humble despite his fame, he's also had his fair share of luxury. During Coachella in 2017, the rapper relaxed in some pretty sweet digs: An opulent six-bedroom villa in Rancho Mirage, California, provided courtesy of Airbnb.