Flippov, the private investigator who specializes in cryptocurrencies, said many people say they've sent their cryptocurrencies to the wrong address. What really happened is probably more sinister.

"The possibility of actually sending the coin to the wrong address is infinitesimal," she said. "It's as unlikely to be struck by lightening while being bitten by a snake while winning the lotto."

That's because people's keys are a long string of numbers and letters, and if you typed in one wrong character, it's unlikely that you actually found another key. In reality, the person was probably defrauded by whomever convinced them to send his or her coins.

"This is the newest rendition of fraud," Flippov said.

Some cryptocurrency investors claim there have been a series of Ponzi Schemes.

And so Flippov said all investors should do their due diligence.

"How long have they been around? Who's the team behind it?" she said. "If they've been involved in a lawsuit, don't go with them."

Even with your buying and selling transactions, stick to well-known exchanges like Coinbase.