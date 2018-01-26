Start-up delivers Viagra to your door

Headquartered in New York City, Roman launched in October 2017 and has raised $3.1 million in funding to date. The business is currently operational in 17 states.
While Reitano hopes to one day expand Roman to include other treatment categories, he says he does not fear competition from larger firms such as Amazon.
"We can provide an unrivaled experience if we own and focus on the specific conditions: ED, cholesterol, things like that," says Reitano. "If you are the everything store, you can't provide that similar experience."
So far, both Roman's business model, and its mission to encourage men to talk about ED seem to be working.
"In our first two months since launch, we've far exceeded our 12-month goals through digital acquisition," says Reitano. "And, surprisingly, word of mouth."
