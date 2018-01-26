Start-up delivers Viagra to your door

When Reitano was 17 years old he experienced erectile dysfunction. Instead of hiding his condition out of embarrassment, Reitano consulted his physician father, and discovered it was the first sign of a serious underlying heart condition.

"Fortunately I had a dad — who is a doctor and expert in sexual health — I could speak to and confide in," says Reitano. "I wanted to provide that experience for other guys."

His solution is Roman: an end-to-end service for men's health. For $15, patients complete a five-minute online questionnaire about their medical history. U.S. licensed physicians then review each treatment request and if appropriate, write a prescription. Finally, the Roman Pharmacy Network will ship Viagra, Cialis, Levitra, or a less expensive generic to your home for free, and even set up automatic refills.