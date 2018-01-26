Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: HON, CL, AZN, SBUX, INTC, NKE & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Honeywell – The industrial conglomerate earned an adjusted $1.85 per share for the fourth quarter, 1 cent a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts and the company raised its full-year guidance for 2018 and boosted its employee 401(k) match to reflect a lower tax rate.

Colgate-Palmolive – The consumer products maker matched Street forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit of 75 cents per share, but revenue fell short of estimates. Colgate also said it saw 2018 earnings rising in the "low-double-digits."

Lear Corp. – The maker of automotive seating and electrical systems beat estimates by 11 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $4.38 per share. Revenue also beat forecasts.

AstraZeneca – The drugmaker said its inhaler for COPD improved lung function in a late-stage trial. The new device is seen as a challenger to an inhaler marketed by rival GlaxoSmithKline.

Starbucks – Starbucks reported adjusted quarterly profit of 58 cents per share, 1 cent a share above estimates. The coffee chain's revenue missed forecasts, however, and the company also said sales growth at its shops would be at the low end of its prior forecast for 2018.

Intel – Intel came in at 22 cents a share above estimates, with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share. The chipmaker's revenue also beat forecasts and Intel gave a bullish forecast as data center chip sales continue to accelerate. Intel announced a 10 percent dividend increase, as well.

E*Trade Financial – E*Trade beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 64 cents per share. The online brokerage's revenue beating Street projections, as well. Additionally, the company also announced it was buying one million retail brokerage accounts with about $18 billion in assets from Capital One Financial for $170 million.

Western Digital – Western Digital reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.95 per share, 16 cents a share above estimates. The disk drive maker's revenue coming in slightly above forecasts. Its results were helped by stronger pricing and demand for memory chips, especially those used in smartphones.

Nike — Bill Ackman's Pershing Square has taken a stake in the athletic footwear and apparel maker, according to The Wall Street Journal quoting a person familiar with the matter. It isn't known how big the stake is, although it is said to be passive.

JD.com – JD.com is preparing to enter the U.S. market in a move to challenge online retail giants Alibaba and Amazon.com, according to a Bloomberg report.

Wal-Mart –The retailer has formed a partnership with Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten to launch an online grocery delivery service in Japan.

SunPower – SunPower is pulling back on plans for a $20 million U.S. factory expansion, following the imposition of tariffs on solar panels by President Donald Trump. SunPower said it would not proceed unless its panels get an exemption from those tariffs. The solar equipment maker is based in San Jose, California, but manufactures most of its panels in the Philippines and Mexico.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays– The two banks and France's Societe General are interesting in buying the equities unit of Germany's Commerzbank, according to a report in the Handelsblatt newspaper.

Dell Technologies – The shares of Dell Technologies – which represent equity in software maker VMWare – are getting a boost this morning on reports that Dell is considering a number of strategic options, including buying the portion of VMWare that it doesn't already own. Dell is also reportedly considering an initial public offering.