Trump has shown that he is for trade, not against it: Rabobank chairman 1 Hour Ago | 02:37

President Donald Trump's willingness to reconsider the massive Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal is an encouraging development for Rabobank.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Friday, Wiebe Draijer, chairman of the executive board at the Dutch lender, told CNBC: "I was most impressed by the clear signal that Trump also gave that he is willing to renegotiate."

"I think that he has really made a statement that he is for trade rather than against trade," he added.