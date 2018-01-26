The Vatican has given President Donald Trump its advice on what he should say during his address to global business and political leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

When asked what he believed needed to be in Trump's address to attendees of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Friday, Cardinal Peter Turkson, Prefect at the Vatican's Dicastery for Integral Human Development, said: "Recognizing that what decisions made over here impact on the conduct of society, I suppose that he probably should have a message that would bring hope."

Turkson also underlined the importance for the president to widen his focus away from the world's business and political elite. Instead, Trump should recognize the people who protested against him and WEF earlier in the week, he said.

"Do not simply celebrate the world of economics and economic leaders, but have a sense for the very many (who demonstrated) and need to be helped out."

On Tuesday evening, thousands of anti-capitalist activists marched through Swiss cities to protest Trump's visit to the Alpine town of Davos.

Flag-waving demonstrators marching near Zurich's financial district carried anti-globalist and environmentalist placards such as, "No Trump, no coal, no gas, no fossil fuels."

Some protesters also broke through a security cordon in Davos — where protests are strictly forbidden — to demonstrate against WEF and the U.S. president.