US futures point to a positive open ahead of GDP, Trump speech

U.S. stock index futures rose ahead of the open Friday.

Dow Jones industrial average futures climbed 54 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 8.25 points and 32.50 points, respectively.

On the last trading day of the week, earnings and data are expected to move sentiment. AbbVie, Colgate-Palmolive, Honeywell and Rockwell Collins are set to publish their latest financial figures.

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) data is set to keep investors on edge.

With the GDP data set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with the durable goods orders data, investors will be poring over the figures to see if it provides any clues as to how the U.S. economy is faring.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday.

While it is not known what Trump will discuss at the annual meeting, analysts have suggested he could mention topics including terrorism, trade, the economy and the "America First" strategy.